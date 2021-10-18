-
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware will issue rebates totaling over $12.3 million to some Delawareans.The money will not be for all Delawareans who…
Affordable Care Act marketplace premiums will go up in the First State next year. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware—which provides the First…
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware awards grants to 17 nonprofits.The social determinants of health grants total more than $1.9 million, and are…
Next week, the U.S. Supreme Court hears a case seeking to strike down the Affordable Care Act. If it succeeds, it could cost ACA policyholders in the…
Delawareans using the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace get two pieces of good news this week.The state’s Department of Insurance says rates on…
The demand for social services in the First State is increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Delaware’s largest insurance provider hopes its new online…
Premiums for health care plans in Delaware’s Affordable Care Act marketplace will fall for the first time.Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware…
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware is putting up some money to help fund the First State’s fight against the opioid crisis.The insurance company…
Premiums for Affordable Care Act insurance plans in Delaware will rise 3 percent next year.Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware proposed a rate hike…
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware has a new tool for connecting Delawareans to doctors.Doctor Match is kind of like a dating website for…