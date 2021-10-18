-
A Dover man faces charges for pointing a gun at protestors during a Lauren Witzke rally last month. A New Castle County grand jury indicted 60-year-old…
The Delaware Sportsmen's Association (DSSA) is suing Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) alleging the state…
New gun restriction proposals brought hundreds of gun owners to Legislative Hall in Dover Wednesday.Gun rights advocates marched on a Moms Demand Action…
Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn is ordering the nonprofit Defense Distributed not to allow First State residents access to downloadable 3-D gun…
Legislation allowing Delaware law enforcement to take guns away from people in a mental health crisis is poised to become law.The Senate unanimously…
Hundreds of gun rights advocates descended on the State Capitol Wednesday to oppose gun control legislation moving through the General Assembly.Democratic…