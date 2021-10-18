-
The state Senate is debating two bills restricting access to firearms and high capacity magazines Thursday. And the first of those two bills has passed.A…
Gun violence and gun policy were the focus of a day-long forum in Wilmington Thursday. It ended with a discussion of assault-style weapons and magazines.…
State Sen. Stephanie Hansen (D-Middletown) is coordinating a day long discussion on gun violence shortly after the start of the new year.Hansen will host…
A newly-introduced bill would require Delawareans to get a permit to purchase firearms.State Sen. Laura Sturgeon’s (D-Brandywine West) legislation creates…
Legislation revising safe storage requirements for firearms squeaked through the Delaware House Tuesday.The 22-19 vote was mostly along party lines, with…
Gov. John Carney (D) signed a bill Wednesday allowing police officers to remove firearms from someone in a mental health crisis.Under the new law, courts…
In the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, officials with the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence say they’ve a renewed sense of urgency…