Gov. John Carney signs permit-to-purchase into law

Gov. John Carney signs a bill requiring firearm training before purchasing a handgun in Delaware, better known as permit-to-purchase.

Under the new law, an approved training course must be completed within five years of the firearm purchase date, with concealed carry permit holders and current or retired law-enforcement officers exempt from the requirement.

The bill was ultimately passed with four amendments attached, although 23 other amendments were either stricken or defeated during debates in both chambers.

The bill’s author, Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman (D-Wilmington), expressed her gratitude during Thursday's signing ceremony, noting she’s worked on passing the legislation for six years.

“I’m very much looking forward to withstanding the inevitable court challenges, standing up a strong program with our agencies, and most importantly, the outcomes of lives saved – safer communities. And that’s what this has always been about and what Delawareans deserve," she said.

Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association President Jeff Hague said the organization would file a lawsuit challenging the bill’s constitutionality either the day it was signed into law or the day after back when the bill passed in the Senate in March.

The bill carries close to a $3 million fiscal note for 2025, and will carry a recurring cost of over $4 million for following years.

Carney allocated the necessary funding to establish the program in his recommended budget for Fiscal Year 25, and it will be up to the Joint Finance Committee to include the dollars in the final budget.

The State Bureau of Investigation and other agencies now have 18 months to implement the licensing program.