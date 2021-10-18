Greenhouse gases

-
Coastal wetlands are considered key to mitigating climate change, because their plants absorb carbon from the atmosphere and store it in soil even faster…
Salt marshes, which line much of Delaware’s coast, are often thought of as “sinks” for global warming-causing carbon. But researchers at the University of…
A member of Delaware’s Congressional delegation is pushing for greater action on climate change from the federal government. Sen. Tom Carper introduced a…
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware) has slammed the decision by the Trump administration to repeal the Clean Power Plan.The rule, which had not taken effect due…
Gov. Jack Markell (D-Delaware) voiced his support for the White House’s newly unveiled Clean Power Plan to cut carbon pollution on Monday. “We think…
State officials unveiled Delaware’s new Clean Transportation Incentive Program at a Nissan dealership in New Castle Thursday. The program is part of the…