Coastal wetlands are considered key to mitigating climate change, because their plants absorb carbon from the atmosphere and store it in soil even faster…
On his first day in office, President Joe Biden recommitted the U.S. to the Paris climate agreement — and rescinded the permit for the Keystone XL…
A member of Delaware’s Congressional delegation is pushing for greater action on climate change from the federal government. Sen. Tom Carper introduced a…
University of Delaware students, activists and elected officials gathered at UD’s Newark campus Friday to demand action on climate change. The rally was…
Ozone pollution continues to be a threat to Delaware, according to a report from Environment America Research & Policy Center. The Wilmington metropolitan…
University of Delaware scientists have released new research on the effects of global warming on coastal oceans. In the journal Nature's Scientific…