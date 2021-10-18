Gerald Hocker

-
Lawmakers approve an expansion to last year’s single use plastic bag ban. HB 212 aims to close the loopholes found in the newly implemented prohibition.…
-
State senators repealed the youth and training wages Tuesday, undoing a bill passed by Republican lawmakers during a 2018 budget showdown. Efforts to undo…
-
Democrats in the First State hope to attract more Sussex County votes in 2020. Democrats are looking to build on the gains they made in last year’s…
-
Gov. Jack Markell (D-Delaware) wasted little time making sure a gun control bill passed by lawmakers Tuesday is now law. Markell signed the measure…