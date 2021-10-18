frank cooke

-
House lawmakers passed two criminal justice reform bills last week. State Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha’s (D-Wilmington) bill prevents children under 12 from…
The leader of a police reform task force is responding to public criticism from some of the group’s members. Concerns that it would be too slow-moving…
The task force meant to shape police reform in Delaware announced the members of its subcommittees this week. Some members still think meaningful change…
The New Castle-area chemical plant where a gas leak occurred in 2018 tested its new audible alarm Tuesday. The alarm was requested by neighbors and…
A new state law could help DelDOT enforce restrictions on truck traffic in residential areas.Gov. John Carney signed a bill Thursday allowing state…
Residents of several roads along the Route 9 corridor near the Port of Wilmington have complained of truck traffic they say degrades their quality of…
Legislation that would have prevented a Minquadale-area landfill from expanding failed to pass the General Assembly last month, but some are still…
A New Castle-area landfill says it will soon fill up if it cannot expand. But that plan faces opposition from advocates and elected officials. Waste…