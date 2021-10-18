-
A blue school bus emblazoned with a smiling carrot and carton of milk will be driving around Brandywine School District this summer.It’s the district’s…
A quarter of the U.S. population is either starving or malnourished – including many Delawareans.Delaware’s Agriculture Secretary Michael Scuse told an…
Delawarean and food historian Roger Horowitz knows a thing or two about food - including kosher foods.The Director of Hagley Museum’s Center for the…
The upcoming holidays are a time to enjoy delicious food and cooking, but a University of Delaware dietician recommends you watch what you eat and how…
From the northern Delaware border to the southern beaches, the First State is increasingly steeped in businesses boasting craft beers. Numerous breweries,…
The Nature Conservancy presented the TEDx Wilmington talks at Winterthur Museum for its 25th anniversary last Friday.One of the three speakers providing…
Fans of Wilmington’s minor league baseball team the Blue Rocks will now have a new dining option when they go to games: the donut dog."Donuts, hot dogs at…