With restaurants closed, Delaware’s commercial fisherman are trying to find new places to sell their catch—and at a reduced price. Crabbers may face the…
As a part of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, Delaware will play a role in developing harvest management strategies for the Atlantic…
Delaware's regulations for its American eel fishery are now in line with federal law. Eel has long been regulated through a legislative process due to old…
With spring on the way, commercial and recreational fishermen are gearing up for another season on the water -- in Delaware Bay, Atlantic coastal waters…
Local scientists have started developing a daily fishing forecast that could help Mid-Atlantic fishermen avoid catching the endangered Atlantic sturgeon.…
It could be an up and down year for Delaware Bay watermen, with a strong forecast for blue crab, but near-record low projections for oysters. Surveys are…
DNREC is taking new steps to prevent overfishing of a popular species that lives in deep Mid-Atlantic waters.Golden and blueline tilefish are a prize for…
Weakfish officially became Delaware’s state fish in 1981. At the time, this species of fish was so plentiful in Delaware’s coastal waters that locals…
A significant chunk of state workers could be eligible for overtime under President Obama’s newly proposed OT guidelines. While state officials say it…
Delaware regulators say a new plan to fold data about climate change into fisheries management is good in theory -- but could be tough in execution. The…