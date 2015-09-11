The Green - September 11, 2015

A significant chunk of state workers could be eligible for overtime under President Obama’s newly proposed OT guidelines. While state officials say it won’t put additional stress on an already strained budget, others say that doesn’t mean there won’t be an impact. Our Political reporter James Dawson takes an in-depth look at the numbers.

Growing up in her tough South Bronx neighborhood, Sonia Manzano sought refuge in television. The actress, best known as Maria on Sesame Street, has just released a new memoir and will speak at UD next Thursday. This week, Manzano, one of the most influential Latinas in television, chats with our Cathy Carter.

Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik examines how a sweeping plan from the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration start factoring climate change into how it manage American fisheries and the hurdles such an effort faces.



The Central Delaware Blues Society hosts its second annual Roadhouse Bluesfest later this month. In our Arts Playlist, we sit down with Society president Barry Pugh and get an unplugged set by Joey Fulkerson, from one of the festival's headliners, "Nothin' But Trouble."

In this week's Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Anne Hoffman takes us to a unique women’s boutique in Wilmington that trying to help women find clothes for the office that both fit and flatter them.

