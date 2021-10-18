-
A national survey of major crop plantings projects Delaware farmers will see lower harvests of hay and certain grains this year, but more soybeans. The…
The federal rollback of a controversial Obama-era Clean Water Act rule is getting mixed reactions in Delaware. The Environmental Protection Agency…
Some Delaware farmers are expressing dismay with how some of President Donald Trump’s policies affect them.Many farmers support Trump taking on China’s…
First State farmers are concerned about a rise in trade tensions between the U.S. and China.The trade war between the U.S. and China recently escalated,…
First State farmers can start signing up for trade mitigation payments this week.U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue discussed trade…
Delaware farmers will get another round of relief payments in part because of the United States’ escalating trade tensions with China.U.S. Agriculture…
The current federal government shutdown is set to be longest in modern history.It’s affecting some Delawareans, including First State farmers.The ongoing…
Delaware farmers selling certain crops can start applying now for relief from the Trump administration’s trade war with U.S. allies.The sign up period for…
First State farmers are weighing in on planned measures to blunt the financial impact of President Donald Trump’s trade war.The U.S. Department of…
The Chinese Government announced Wednesday, that if the Trump Administration imposes tariffs on steel and aluminum it would respond with tariffs on a list…