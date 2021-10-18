-
Tensions flared during Wednesday’s Bond Bill committee as lawmakers debated using surplus funds to boost some capital projects. State lawmakers looked at…
Measures taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus can hit victims of domestic violence especially hard. Advocates emphasize that help is still…
Some state agencies say Delaware’s juvenile drug court is no longer needed and are calling for a repeal of the state’s Juvenile Drug Court…
Gov. John Carney and other state officials heard more about work to improve Delaware’s Family Court Tuesday.Delaware received a $400,000 federal grant to…
A new family visitation center officially opened last week in Middletown. Safe Havens Family Visitation Center in Middletown brings Delaware its sixth…
Chief Justice Leo Strine is hoping a sour-looking budget year won’t prompt delays in building two new downstate Family Court buildings.Strine is hoping to…
Delaware Family Court Judge Alan N. Cooper has died at age 63. He is survived by his wife Nancy and their two children. The New Jersey native was…
Gov. Jack Markell moved Tuesday to fill three judicial vacancies, announcing his nominees for seats on the Court of Chancery and Family Court.Markell…
A week before the General Assembly wraps up work for the year – the state Senate gave its seal of approved Wednesday afternoon to a pair of key…
Governor Jack Markell (D-Delaware) has nominated a new judge to the Delaware Family Court.Felice Kerr would fill the vacancy left by Michael Newell, an…