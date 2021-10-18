face masks

-
It’s time to start wearing your face mask indoors again, even if you’ve already been vaccinated against COVID-19. All of Delaware now has “substantial”…
-
New Castle County is partnering with a local company to promote the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "To help raise and elevate a…
-
The city of Lewes is expanding its face mask rules to cover a patchwork of the town. Lewes City Council was cautious to prevent what happened to Rehoboth…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction (DOC) has accepted a gift of disposable masks from a celebrity prison reform group. The REFORM Alliance was founded by…
-
Over 20,000 low income residents in Wilmington will soon receive reusable masks. The Wilmington COVID-19 Community Mobilization Group is working with…
-
Delawareans are now required to wear a face mask or face covering in public places.Gov. Carney added the requirement to his emergency order…
-
Two correctional officers and several contract healthcare workers in the state prison system have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Delaware…