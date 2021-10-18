Exelon Corporation

-
Even as the coronavirus pandemic has let up somewhat — and most restrictions in Delaware are lifted, many Delmarva Power customers still face challenges…
-
2020 is almost over but that doesn’t mean scammers will stop trying to steal your money and personal information. Unfortunately scamming has become a…
-
Tropical Storm Isaiasspawned high winds and at least one confirmed tornado in Delaware Tuesday. And that left tens of thousands without power at some…
-
Delmarva Power is extending its COVID-19 customer support efforts.President Trump’s national emergency declaration and the State of Emergency order from…
-
Utility companies in the First State are trying to ease the burden on people affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak. The national emergency…
-
A solar farm in Georgetown is being dramatically expanded. The Delaware Electric Cooperative’s Bruce A. Henry Solar Farm currently houses 16,000 solar…
-
Delmarva Power is giving customers the power to “give energy” this holiday season. The utility is offering two programs it hopes will bring out the spirit…