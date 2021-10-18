-
Sen. Ernie Lopez reflects on his last ten years serving Delaware's beach towns in the state senate, after he announced he won't be running for re-election…
State lawmakers passed legislation last week improving mental health services in First State schools. The legislation calls for elementary schools to hire…
Gov. John Carney announced new restrictions on stores and restaurants Thursday in response to rising Coronavirus cases.Many restaurants and small…
Gov. John Carney (D) is expected to sign legislation helping to protect Delaware beaches from possible offshore oil and natural gas drilling in the…
Republican State Sen. Ernie Lopez will face a Democratic challenger in the 6th District this November.Dave Baker launched his campaign to unseat Lopez…
The initial response to Gov. Carney’s 2019 budget proposal from GOP lawmakers is largely positive.State Rep. Ruth Briggs-King (R-Georgetown) says she's…
State Sen. Ernie Lopez (R-Lewes) is campaigning for a third term.The Republican is trying to hold the Lewes/Rehoboth area seat he won back in 2012.Lopez…
Gov. John Carney’s 2018 budget proposal is already getting some initial blowback from state lawmakers.His calls to raise personal income tax rates and cut…
Delaware strengthened its arsenal Monday in the fight to eradicate Lyme disease.Gov. Jack Markell (D) signed two bills into law: one allowing state…