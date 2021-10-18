Eric Morrison

-
State lawmakers are forming a caucus to support the advancement of LGBTQ Delawareans in the legislature. Following the lead of the Legislative Black…
House lawmakers voted to remove the youth and training minimum wage after a heated debate Thursday afternoon. The youth and training wage allows employers…
Legislation related to expanding excused school absences made its way through the House Education Committee Wednesday. House lawmakers examined two bills…
A new bipartisan bill in the General Assembly would give children a day off of school for civic education. This kind of bill would be the first of its…
Delaware’s House of Representatives first day included the swearing in of all its members, including four new faces. "I'm very proud to be the first…
Delaware Democrats failed to flip several state House districts where they hold a voter registration advantage Tuesday. Republican State Representatives…
There are more primary challenges on the ballot next week than usual, especially on the Democratic side of the political fence. Delaware Public Media’s…
A Democratic state representative is apologizing for comments he made about his primary opponent.State Rep. Earl Jaques (D-Newark) criticized his…