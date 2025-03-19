Medical aid in dying clears Delaware House a second time, narrow success path awaits in Senate

Medical aid in dying, commonly referred to as physician-assisted suicide, clears the Delaware House for a second time in less than a year, but a narrow path to success awaits the bill in the State Senate.

The Ron Silverio/Heather Block Delaware End-of-Life Options Act is making its way through the legislature again after passing both chambers last year before being vetoed by former Gov. John Carney due to moral conflictions.

The bill would allow a terminally ill adult with no more than a six-month death prognosis to self-administer medication to end their life after making two verbal and one written request — a guardian or surrogate healthcare decision maker cannot make the request on the adult’s behalf.

Physician-assisted death is currently legal in 10 other states and Washington D.C.

"I ask my colleagues to pass this bill today so that terminally ill Delawareans have the right to end their lives in a dignified manner with as little suffering as possible," Sponsor State Rep. Eric Morrison (D-Glasgow) said in his opening remarks. "Passing this act is the right and compassionate thing to do."

All House Republicans present voted against the bill, including State Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner (R-Georgetown), a retired critical care nurse who brought up concerns around training for providers, guardrails and the quality of death patients will experience.

“I know this is an emotional issue, but I think we are doing a disservice to the citizens of Delaware by letting them think that this bill will then have a Hollywood style death. They are thinking that it is a compassionate care, but with this lethal concoction of drugs, some patients take 10 days to die," she said during Floor debate.

Jones Giltner also argued that the legalization of death with dignity could disproportionately affect the disabled community.

Democratic State Rep. Krista Griffith (D-Fairfax) expressed disappointment with Jones Giltner’s comments, saying supporting the bill and people with disabilities are not mutually exclusive.

“I stand here as a mother of a child with a disability, and I will be voting in support of this bill, and I do not believe that there's anything that contradicts those two facts," she said.

Five Democratic representatives joined Republicans in voting against the legislation, including State Rep. Stephanie T. Bolden (D-Wilmington), State Rep Nnamdi Chukwuocha (D-Wilmington), State Rep. Frank Cooke (D-New Castle), State Rep. Debra Heffernan (D-Bellefonte) and freshman State Rep. Josue Ortega (D-Wilmington).

The bill ultimately passed 21-17, and it now heads to the Senate Executive Committee for its initial hearing. If released, it will move to the Senate Floor for a final vote.

The bill only cleared the State Senate by one vote last year, and if the returning members keep their votes the same as the year prior, the two newly elected Democratic senators Dan Cruce (D-Wilmington) and Ray Seigfried (D-North Brandywine) must vote yes in order for it to reach the desk of Gov. Matt Meyer.

All Republican senators present voted against the bill in 2024, along with four votes of opposition from State Sen. Nicole Poore (D- South New Castle), State Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos (D-Elsemere), State Sen. Darius Brown (D-New Castle) and State Sen. Jack Walsh (D-Stanton).

State Sen. Kyra Hoffner (D-Leipsic) abstained from voting during the bill's first go-round last year, but a special procedure used by the bill's Senate sponsor Majority Leader Bryan Townsend (D-Newark) brought the bill back for a second vote and Sen. Hoffner switched her vote to the affirmative.

If ultimately passed, Gov. Matt Meyer has repeatedly expressed commitment to signing the bill.