-
Poor neighborhoods are often hit harder by natural disasters — and struggle more than wealthier ones to recover.The historic flooding from the remnants of…
-
Results are in for two multi-year air quality studies examining complaints from Delaware residents in industrial areas. Residents of the Eden Park…
-
On his first day in office, President Joe Biden recommitted the U.S. to the Paris climate agreement — and rescinded the permit for the Keystone XL…
-
A controversial chemical plant in New Castle has violated its air pollution limits again. A plant at the Croda facility in New Castle leaked massive…
-
The chemical plant in New Castle where a toxic gas leak occurred nearly two years ago is applying for a state permit. Elected officials at the county…
-
Wilmington City Council urges DNREC to consider 'cumulative impacts' of pollution in permit approvalWilmington City Council is pushing for state environmental regulators to broaden their considerations when granting permits to new facilities. Wilmington…
-
The state environmental agency is hoping to improve communication with what it calls “environmental justice communities." The Delaware Department of…
-
This story was originally published Sept. 14, 2018. New Castle County has finished surveying residents of two communities along Route 9 about…
-
Eden Park and Hamilton Park have been advocating for solutions to the environmental issues in their neighborhoods for years. Newly released results of a…