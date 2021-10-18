emergency response

-
Delaware is one the best prepared states in the nation for responding to disasters, disease outbreaks, and other emergencies, according to a new report by…
-
Got a pet emergency? There’s now a transportation service for that in Northern Delaware. K911 is a 24-hour transport service for dogs, cats and other…
-
About a hundred people, representing businesses and nonprofits, gathered in Rehoboth Beach earlier this week for a seminar on emergency preparedness.…
-
Dover Air Force Base will test its anti-terrorism and major response capabilities with a four-day drill this week, starting Tuesday.Base spokeswoman Capt.…
-
New Castle County unveiled its brand new state-of-the-art Fusion Center at the Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Operations Center just south of…