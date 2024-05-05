© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Delaware adds used EV's to be part of rebate program

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published May 5, 2024 at 8:45 AM EDT
Electric vehicle charging in Smyrna
Rachel Sawicki
/
Delaware Public Media
Electric vehicle charging in Smyrna

Delaware expands its Clean Transportation Incentive Program.

DNREC says the program now includes rebates for used plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles. It was previously only for new vehicles.

The goal is to allow more families at various income levels to access clean transportation options, and with more used options available timing for the change seemed right.

DNREC’s Susan Love is the administrator of the Climate and Sustainability Section of the Delaware Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy.

"We've implemented a tiered structure for rebates with larger rebates actually for more affordably priced vehicles which also helps more middle-income families access clean transportation options," said Love.

For example, $2,500 for new battery electric vehicles with a base MSRP of $40,000 or less.

To access the rebate, you have to apply within three months of the date you purchased the vehicle, and it must be bought at a dealership. The rebates don’t apply to purchases from an individual.

Love says the announcement to add used EV’s to the program is possible because there are more used vehicles on the market.

"And we are now at a point in Delaware where there is a really good supply of quality and affordable used electric vehicles that are either coming off lease or that people have sold back as to get a newer vehicle," said Love.

You can check DNREC’s website at de.gov/cleancars for eligibility requirements and a list of eligible vehicles.

DNREC’s rebate program can be used in addition to federal tax credits available for many electric vehicles.

The program extension will run through April 30, 2025.
News DNRECelectric vehicles
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
