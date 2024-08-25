Maurice Pritchett Sr. Academy opens for classes this week

A crowd gathered outside Maurice Pritchett Sr. Academy Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a block party.

Students in grades one through eight start classes at the new school building this week. It replaces the old Bancroft School.

Pritchett, who died last year, was a student at the Bancroft School in Wilmington and later became the school’s principal.

Governor John Carney, Senator Chris Coons, Pritchett’s family and others helped welcome the new building.

Pritchett’s wife Juanita Pritchett highlighted love as a value she wants to see there.

“You’ve got to find out how [students are] feeling before you start the class, that's what I did,” Pritchett said. “And that lets you know which ones can't, they're not ready to receive a lesson. We’ve got to talk to them a while. You’ve got to set the stage for the lesson.”

That was a lesson she learned while in college at Delaware State University, she said, where she met Maurice Pritchett Sr.

State Rep. Stephanie Bolden also met Pritchett in college. At the ribbon cutting last week, Bolden noted he was always involved in the community.

“We can bring that village back in terms of neighborhood commitment, community and participation and love, as Juanita said,” Bolden said.

The new building cost $84 million, with Gov. John Carney getting the ball rolling by dedicating $50 million in state funds to the project in 2021.