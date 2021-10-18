-
Results are in for two multi-year air quality studies examining complaints from Delaware residents in industrial areas. Residents of the Eden Park…
City officials celebrated the re-opening of a new-and-improved park in Southbridge this weekend. Officials announced last year that Eden Park on the…
The $2.4 million renovations at Eden Park are “proceeding on schedule,” according to a statement from Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki Monday.City officials…
Residents of Southbridge will press for more answers about a proposed slag grinding facility at a community meeting Saturday.Walan Specialty Construction…
Residents won a small victory in their ongoing opposition to a slag processing facility hoping to set up shop in Wilmington’s Southbridge neighborhood.…
Eden Park and Hamilton Park have been advocating for solutions to the environmental issues in their neighborhoods for years. Newly released results of a…
State officials with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control know there are elevated dust levels in Eden Park, but don’t know where…
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki says the renovations to Baynard Stadium and Eden Park are moving forward.A 50-year lease agreement between Salesianum…
On a warm Wednesday night this week, roughly twenty kids played flag football on the field at Eden Park.Sahvier Warren says he comes to the park twice a…