The state has secured $50 million to handle PFAS contamination in Delaware under a settlement with companies associated with production of the toxic…
DuPont has announced its Nutrition & Biosciences business is merging with the New York-based International Flavors and Fragrances or IFF. The definitive…
Five Blades residents have filed what they hope will become a class action lawsuit on behalf of over 1,300 residents against several companies they blame…
The state of New Jersey is suing several companies, including two from Delaware, for manufacturing and selling toxic firefighting foam products for…
DuPont is being hit with penalties for improperly handling hazardous waste at the DuPont Experimental Station near Wilmington.DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin…
The Dow-DuPont merger becomes a reality at the end of this month.The two companies announced Friday they’ve received all required regulatory approvals and…
Delaware bioscience companies welcomed leaders from several European science and healthcare groups to the Delaware Innovation Space at the DuPont…
The Dow-DuPont merger cleared its final U.S. hurdle Thursday.The U.S. Department of Justice Anti-Trust Division gave the $140 billion dollar deal its…
A new startup incubator called the Delaware Innovation Space is coming to DuPont’s Experimentation Station campus, with help from the University of…