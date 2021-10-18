-
Last week a federal judge ruled Delaware’s lawsuit against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis will remain in state court, soon…
-
Operators of a Newark motel are being told to clean up their act or face closure.The Delaware Attorney’s General’s office is targeting the Rodeway Inn on…
-
Criminal justice and law enforcement officials announced a new survey designed to capture implicit racial biases perceived by both residents and law…
-
Hyundai and Kia will pay Delaware more than $625,000 as part of a multi-state settlement for misleading ads about the vehicles’ fuel efficiency. 33 states…
-
The Department of Justice announced Thursday that a collaboration with local police agencies to target nuisance properties is working.A nuisance property…
-
Online fantasy sports games where players can win money are no longer allowed in Delaware as of Thursday night.The Delaware Department of Justice…
-
Delaware’s Department of Justice announced Thursday that it’s providing funds to state law enforcement agencies to purchase approximately 450 naloxone…
-
A New Castle County grand jury indicted six people in five murder cases spanning 2010 to 2015 last week, in what state officials say could be their most…
-
State Justice Department officials are suing a national mobile home juggernaut for allegedly urging tenants to avoid arbitration while proposing rent…
-
Over two dozen Delaware Department of Justice employees took a break from their usual workday to the celebrate with students they’ve mentored this school…