An effort to help nonprofits find PPE last year during the COVID pandemic is expanding its scope. Many nonprofits struggled to find and afford personal…
A recent Sussex Tech graduate is spending part of her summer helping the state develop plans for reopening schools this fall amid the coronavirus…
Gov. John Carney has directed all public schools in Delaware to close for two weeks to prepare for the potential spread of the new coronavirus. Public…
Sussex Tech High School in Georgetown is giving students an additional opportunity to gain on-the-job experience. The Career Capstone has been piloted for…
Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long recently kicked off the “Lieutenant Governor’s Challenge,” which aims to build a stronger and healthier Delaware.…
Delaware’s Department of Education is using new grant money to create an Early Education Teaching Credential.The W.K. Kellogg Foundation awarded the First…
The state held its annual conference to help people with disabilities to prepare themselves for the workforce.More than 500 students and several adults…
Gov. John Carney signed education legislation changing the way First State teachers get a license.The new law discontinues the requirement of aspiring…
A summer school program for migrant children has wrapped up. But many migrant students are staying this fall – and enrolling in First State districts.The…
Delaware submitted its updated Every Student Succeeds Act plan to the federal government last month. But concerns remain among some First State education…