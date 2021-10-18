-
Delaware is trying to lower the cost of providing healthcare to prisoners with a new form of telemedicine called eConsults.Delaware rolled out eConsults…
Delaware's Howard R. Young Correctional Institution is effectively on lockdown amid a flu outbreak among the inmates. The Department of Corrections says…
Just over a year ago, the state set up a program for pregnant offenders with substance abuse issues, creating a facility rarely seen elsewhere in the…
In his latest message, Gov. Jack Markell discussed the need to address the high levels of unemployment among former inmates. Markell highlighted several…
Members of the public got a rare glimpse into the lives of inmates at the state's only women's prison last week -- and not just their lives inside the…
Two Delaware nonprofits say the state Department of Correction is violating mentally ill prisoners’ constitutional rights under current solitary…
Inmates at Delaware's only women's prison joined thinkers from outside Friday to answer a simple question: What does a second chance mean behind bars? The…
State police have arrested a ranking official at the state's only women's prison amid allegations he had sex with a female inmate at least twice. Fred Way…
The ACLU is suing the Delaware Department of Corrections for details on how a man died at a Smyrna-area jail shortly after being detained last year.Jason…
According to the most recent figures from the Bureau of Justice statistics, over 20,000 of 2.2 million inmates nationwide have HIV. Delaware usually has…