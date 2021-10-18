Delaware Technical and Community College

-
A new program in one Delaware prison is giving inmates a job both inside and out. Eight inmates at James T. Vaughn in Smyrna are completing the first…
Education took center stage on the Bond Bill committee's final day of public hearings as lawmakers heard from public schools and universities. The…
Delaware Technical Community College announced Wednesday it will continue conducting most courses online during the spring semester. Del Tech joined most…
Legislation instituting early voting in Delaware and giving Delaware Tech help with deferred maintenance is on its way to Gov. John Carney.The Delaware…
Legislation giving Delaware Tech the ability to finance deferred maintenance projects is heading to the House.The state Senate passed the latest version…
State senators are expected to consider a new version of legislation helping Delaware Tech address deferred maintenance needs Tuesday.This is the third…
An attempt by some lawmakers to give Delaware Tech bonding authority hit another roadblock this week.Democratic State Sen. Harris McDowell’s original bill…
Legislation allowing Delaware Tech to finance capital projects appears to have new life.State Sen. Harris McDowell (D-Wilmington North) is trying a new…
Legislation giving Delaware Tech bonding and taxing authority appears to be dead. But other lawmakers may step in with alternatives to help the…
Legislation giving Delaware Tech the authority to issue bonds and implement a statewide property tax may be on hold for now.DelTech President Mark…