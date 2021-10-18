-
The new public-private economic development group the Delaware Prosperity Partnership has settled on a president and CEO.William Kurt Foreman will lead…
-
Gov. John Carney signed legislation Monday revamping the state’s Economic Development Office. He's replacing the state agency with a public-private…
-
Delaware’s business leaders are calling for a new economic development roadmap to prop up the state’s fledgling entrepreneurial economy.Made up of the…
-
28 full-time jobs will be coming to Dover, thanks to a state economic development grant.Delaware’s Economic Development Office announced this week it’s…
-
Delaware's Project Pop-Up is coming to new towns in the First State this year. The economic development initiative that pairs early-stage small businesses…
-
The Delaware Economic Development Office (DEDO) is expecting a major cut to the Delaware Strategic Fund in fiscal year 2016.DEDO Director Alan Levin…