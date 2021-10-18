Delaware Division of Unemployment Insurance

-
The Delaware Division of Unemployment clarifies its rules for claiming unemployment benefits if one fails to follow COVID vaccine requirements. More and…
-
Federal extended unemployment benefits ended Monday. That means the Delaware Department of Labor is starting to get back to normal, except for a huge…
-
The State Division of Unemployment says its dealing with an increased amount of fraud, even as the jobless rate falls.Division Director Darryl Scott says…
-
The Delaware Department of Labor answered to state lawmakers on the state of unemployment benefits and its budget requests this year. The Department of…
-
Delaware has seen an uptick in unemployment claims since Gov. John Carney lowered dining capacity and put into effect a curfew for Delaware restaurants.…
-
Like most other states, Delaware has received a flood of unemployment claims since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.The state’s monthly unemployment…
-
Delaware is among states with a high enough unemployment rate to qualify for extended benefits.The “High Extended Benefits” program was written into the…
-
The Delaware Department of Labor intends to tap into a federal program to help those unemployed because of COVID related reasons. The state is applying…
-
New Delaware unemployment claims have now reached six figures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Labor Department says it received 4,651 first-time…
-
Independent contractors, the self-employed and others can start using a new system to apply for unemployment insurance benefits next week. The CARES Act…