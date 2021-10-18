-
Courts in Delaware resume a mask mandate next week.In order to combat the COVID-19 Delta variant, Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins Seitz…
Free speech concerns came up during a House Judiciary committee hearing Wednesday. Judges often deal with sensitive matters and high emotions. That puts…
Delaware courts resume jury trials June 1. They have a massive backlog of cases to work through. Delaware courts stopped jury trials last spring because…
Delaware’s Supreme Court is creating a task force to consider reforming how bail gets set for people accused of domestic violence crimes. 2018 bail reform…
Gov. John Carney announced his nominations for vacanies on Delaware’s judiciary, including seats on the Delaware Court of Chancery.The list of eight still…
The state’s case backlog was a topic of concern for lawmakers during a budget hearing for Delaware’s Judiciary Thursday. The state’s court system…
The head of Delaware’s Court of Chancery is preparing to retire. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard announced he plans to depart at the end of April. Bouchard…
The Delaware court system is moving back to its Phase two of its reopening plan.The courts announced Monday all jury trials would be suspended based on…
The Delaware Courts are resuming issuing bench warrants for people who fail to show up for court. This comes as court officials navigate operating with…
Delaware’s Chief Justice is extending the judicial emergency for another 30 days — holding the state’s courts at Phase 2 of their reopening plan. The…