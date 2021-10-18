-
The Delaware Contemporary - like many art institutions – closed for a good part of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.Now, with a new year comes new…
The Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington is showcasing work from a Korean-born artist now through the end of May. Gesture of Motion:Visualizing the Theory…
The Delaware Contemporary has a new lobby installation called Midnight Mass from Philadelphia native Amie Potsic. And in this week's Arts Playlist, The…
There’s a new exhibition opening soon at the Delaware Contemporary. Guardians of the Image Makers features select Delaware area artists paying tribute to…
The Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington is hosting two 6-by-6 events this fall, featuring artwork from artists of all ages and stages in their creative…
A new exhibition celebrating an African American artist collective opens at the Delaware Contemporary this August.In 1965, a group of artists in New York…
The Delaware Contemporary’s new tandem show State of the Union/State of Mind juxtaposes politics with the personal ways artists approach their…
David Bowie passed away in 2016, but in 2017, The Delaware Contemporary is channeling its inner Ziggy Stardust with a special version of it’s monthly…
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:Or listen to individual stories below:Gov. Jack Markell delivered his final State of the State address this…
The newest exhibit at the Delaware Contemporary sources inspiration from outsider art, a 70’s era Hollywood cult and German punk rock.While trained in…