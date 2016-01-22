The Green - January 22, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Gov. Jack Markell delivered his final State of the State address this week. He spent much of the speech discussing what his administration has accomplished in seven-plus years, but Markell also laid out an agenda for his final year in office.

After hearing what Gov. Markell had to say in his final State of the State address, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle weighed in with their reactions. We offer a sample of reaction from Republican and Democratic leadership.

What, if any, impact, will Gov. Markell's State of the State have on the current legislative session? Political reporter James Dawson stopped by The Green to offer some thoughts on what we learned and didn’t learn from the governors’s speech.

While trained in printmaking, Philadelphia based artist Leslie Friedman uses mixed media for her exhibit “Vivianus” now showing at the Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington. Influenced by Pop Art, Friedman explores human identity and belonging through the story of a Utopian island on which outcasts communicate through rock 'n' roll music. In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Cathy Carter visits the Delaware Contemporary to get a tour of the exhibit with the artist.

Last month's unusually warm weather has beekeepers worried that their hives might not make it through the winter. Science reporter Eli Chen talks to an expert about how beekeepers can prevent losses in our latest iSeeChange feature.