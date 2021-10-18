-
Christina School District is resuming autism respite services after the state agrees to shore up the program’s finances.Gov. John Carney announced an…
-
State lawmakers and members of Gov. John Carney’s cabinet met Monday to find money to restart the Delaware Autism program’s respite services.Christina…
-
Attendees say a town hall addressing an autism respite program’s suspension left them with few answers.Acting Delaware Autism Program Director Vince…
-
Proposed legislation could move the Delaware Autism Program from the Christina School District to the Delaware Department of Education.Christina School…
-
The Christina School District is keeping administration of statewide services for children with autism.The state and district reached an agreement on the…
-
A deal to keep the Statewide Autism Program with the Christina School District may be in place.House Education Committee Chair Earl Jaques says an…
-
The future of Delaware’s Autism Program for children is unclear with legal fight brewing over who will operate it.Legislation signed into law in August…
-
Delaware State Police have arrested a Delaware Autism Program teacher for assaulting a student earlier this month. The victim is a six-year-old male…