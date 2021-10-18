-
A new Delaware Art Museum exhibition traces medieval fantasy themes through American illustrator and author Howard Pyle and young adult literature.Fantasy…
-
The Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington is preparing to host the 7th annual Delaware Korean Festival. After a one year pandemic pause, the event returns at…
-
The Delaware Art Museum is the latest entity to implement a vaccine mandate policy.Starting October 1, 2021, the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington will…
-
The Delaware Art Museum is researching the impact of 1973 Federal Comprehensive Employment and Training Act (CETA) on artists and developing an exhibition…
-
The Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington premieres a new dance performance Thursday night. Bridge of Our Roots features the museum’s dancer in-residence Dara…
-
Delaware Art Museum’s resident classical ensemble, the Pyxis Piano Quartet, says good-bye to the galleries where they debuted more than 10 years ago.…
-
A new exhibition called opens this weekend at the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington. Collecting and Connecting: Recent Acquisitions, 2010-2020 samples the…
-
The Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington is turning to a familiar face to lead it.The museum’s Board of Trustees recently named Molly Giordano its executive…
-
The Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington is reimagining its eight main floor galleries. This is the first comprehensive Museum rehanging since 2005 and…
-
There’s a new twist on a traditional event this year. The Delaware Art Museum’s Winter Arts Festival is now simply the Winter Festival, and taking an al…