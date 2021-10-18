-
State environmental regulators have announced that a major employer in Middletown has violated its permits. Clarios, formerly known as Johnson Controls,…
Sallie Mae is asking Delaware for more than $2 million in grants to bring about 300 jobs to the state. The consumer banking giant is planning to boost its…
A bill dismantling Delaware’s Economic Development Office and swapping it for a public-private partnership is on its way to the state Senate.While many in…
Gov. John Carney (D) is ready to hand Delaware’s Economic Development Office a pink slip.Carney’s proposal would trade in parts of the 36-year-old DEDO…
Delaware’s Economic Development Office will need a new leader.Bernice Whaley, who’s led the office since 2015, will soon leave to work as the director of…
Private businesses would play a significant role in handing out publicly funded economic development grants and loans under a plan Gov. John Carney’s (D)…
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle seem ready to give Gov. Carney a chance following his first address to the General Assembly.That includes listening…
Private businesses could have a big hand in shaping Delaware’s economic development strategy in the near future.As his first public act as governor, John…
The future of the Delaware Economic Development Office is in flux as a new administration takes over. A release from governor-elect John Carney’s office…
The Delaware Public Service Commission allocated the final $4 million from the Pepco-Exelon merger to the state’s Energy Efficiency Investment Fund,…