-
Gov. John Carney delivered his State of the State address and unveiled his budget plan for Fiscal Year 2021in January, rolling out his priorities for the…
-
Some state legislators are pushing to reinstate a “streamlined” version of the death penalty in Delaware. Support is mixed among state officials.…
-
The Chief Justice of Delaware’s Supreme Court is stepping down.Leo Strine informed Gov. John Carney of his decision to retire in a letter Monday.Strine…
-
Some Delaware lawmakers want to reinstate capital punishment in the First State.The bill to bring back capital punishment is similar to 2017 legislation…
-
Wilmington lawyer Thomas Neuberger said he’s “testing the water” on a run for attorney general next year.The Republican plans to release position papers…
-
Wilmington City Council weighed in on whether Delaware should reinstate the death penalty - passed a resolution against such a move 11-2 Thursday night.…
-
Some of the bigger non-budget issues saw movement this week at Legislative Hall.The House signed off on reinstating the death penalty, less than a year…
-
Whether the death penalty returns to Delaware is now in the hands of the state Senate and Gov. John Carney (D).House lawmakers have voted to reinstate…
-
Lawmakers had some hot button topic to address this week.An effort to reinstate the death penalty, ruled unconstitutional by Delaware Supreme Court last…
-
The entire House will get its say on whether to reinstate Delaware’s death penalty.A House committee voted 7-4 Wednesday to send the bill to the full…