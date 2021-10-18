deadly use of force

-
The House passes a bill changing the use of force standard in Delaware, and it now heads to Gov. Carney’s desk. The bill is part of a series of police…
The Delaware Department of Justice says the shooting death of a Pennsylvania fugitive by police officers last year was not a crime.Police shot and killed…
The Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force, which has spent months developing proposals for police reform, voted Thursday to recommend the state…
The state Department of Justice concluded two Pennsylvania state troopers did not commit a criminal offense under Delaware law when they shot a…
New Castle County released body camera footage Tuesday from a deadly police shooting earlier this year. The footage appears to contradict an earlier…