State senators have released the first drafts of new district maps today.In Delaware, state lawmakers are responsible for drawing the maps that split the…
State lawmakers faced a crowd that seemed to approve the state’s redistricting process this year. To ensure candidates running for office next year know…
A pair of bills seeking to reduce gun violence were introduced by state lawmakers Thursday. Both are revised versions of bills that stalled last…
State lawmakers will reconvene for a rare special session this fall to redraw the legislative districts. It’s because the 2020 census is behind schedule.…
Funding for Delaware’s capital projects is one step closer to the governor’s desk.The Fiscal Year 2020 Bond Bill totals $863 million, a more than $40…
Delawareans weighed in on controversial gun control measures during a Senate committee Wednesday.State Sens. Bryan Townsend (D-Newark), Dave Sokola…
Some Delaware lawmakers are renewing their push for more gun control laws. The bills introduced this week seek to ban assault style weapons and large…
New gun restriction proposals brought hundreds of gun owners to Legislative Hall in Dover Wednesday.Gun rights advocates marched on a Moms Demand Action…
An attempt by some lawmakers to give Delaware Tech bonding authority hit another roadblock this week.Democratic State Sen. Harris McDowell’s original bill…
A new law aims to make it easier to see how First State public schools and charters spend money.Gov. John Carney (D) signed the transparency legislation…