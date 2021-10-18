DART Beach Bus

-
DART Paratransit is taking another step toward resuming normal operations - reinstating onboard ticket and cash fare collection next week.When the…
-
DART’s daily Beach Bus service returns just ahead of the July 4th holiday.The Beach Bus service starts Monday, June 29, and buses will operate frequently…
-
A big change is coming to DART’s Rehoboth Park and Ride this summer.Starting May 18, 2020 - as the busy beach season gets underway - people parking at the…
-
It appears more people are willing to give public transportation a try at the Delaware beaches.DART’s Beach Bus ridership hit record highs during its…