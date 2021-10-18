Danny Short

-
House lawmakers passed two criminal justice reform bills last week. State Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha’s (D-Wilmington) bill prevents children under 12 from…
Republican state lawmakers unveil a package of bills seeking to change voter ID laws and reform the election system as a whole. The package of bills are…
Both Democratic and Republican state lawmakers are fairly pleased with Gov. John Carney’s recommended budget. Lawmakers are impressed by Carney’s spending…
Some First State Republicans are urging Gov. John Carney to reopen the economy immediately Delaware House Republicans and the Delaware GOP Party chair…
Some state legislators are pushing to reinstate a “streamlined” version of the death penalty in Delaware. Support is mixed among state officials.…
Republican state lawmakers are pushing a slate of bills they say will improve government operations.Of the eight bills, five are new proposals and three…
Delaware lawmakers are offering an ambitious plan to revamp the state’s criminal justice system.State Attorney General Kathy Jennings joined legislators…
Democratic state lawmakers are trying to revamp the First State’s voting system.Delaware House members have introduced three pieces of legislation they…
Political parties in the Delaware House and Senate chose new leadership Wednesday, one day after the midterm election.House Republicans chose to keep…
A battle over a hike to the state’s minimum wage kept lawmakers in Dover overnight, dragging final day of the legislative session well into July 1.A bill…