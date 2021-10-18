covid restrictions

-
Delaware is removing almost all mask requirements and social distancing rules.The move is in line with the latest CDC recommendation that says it’s safe…
-
Mask signs are starting to come down at gyms up and down the First State.Gov. John Carney announced Friday, per CDC guidance, the state will no longer…
-
A NASCAR race weekend returns at Dover International Speedway with fans for the first time in over a year.Grandstand capacity for Sunday’s ‘Drydene 400’…
-
Delaware’s capacity restrictions for indoor businesses remain in place as neighboring states open things up a bit.The state of Pennsylvania announced…
-
The state is easing some pandemic-related restrictions, but leaving others in place.Gov. John Carney’s office announced Monday afternoon it is raising the…
-
Gov. John Carney is still considering plans to reopen the state as COVID cases level off in Delaware. The First State is averaging 233 cases per day with…
-
It’s been one week since the state began a “zero-tolerance” enforcement policy for violations of coronavirus restrictions. Restaurants and most retail…
-
The state is expanding its DE Relief Grants Program for businesses and nonprofits as it imposes a new set of COVID-19 restrictions. The grants, a joint…
-
Gov. John Carney and State Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay blame a recent spike in COVID cases to indoor social gatherings - and floated the idea…
-
The state’s efforts to curtail the coronavirus this spring worked, according to a new study by the CDC. The study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control…