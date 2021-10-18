-
State of Delaware courts are resuming jury trials - with new precautions in place for COVID-19 Jury trials have been on pause since the pandemic began in…
Delaware’s Chief Justice is extending the judicial emergency for another 30 days — holding the state’s courts at Phase 2 of their reopening plan. The…
Delaware courts will start to reopen in June, but it will be a four phase process to get back to full operations.That process is expected to begin the…
The chief justice of Delaware’s Supreme Court has extended the state’s Judicial Emergency for another 30 days in response to what he sees as a continued…
Delaware’s court system is coming to a near standstill as part of the state's COVID-19 response.Delaware’s Chief Justice ordered nearly all court…
Retiring State Supreme Court Chief Justice Leo Strine is making one last plea for new courthouses.Strine leaves office this week after serving as…