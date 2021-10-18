coronavirus aid relief economic security act

-
So far the bipartisan plan for COVID relief from Congress leaves out direct payments to Americans. But one member of Delaware’s Congressional delegation…
New Castle County is looking to use its federal coronavirus relief funds to buy a hotel. The 192-room Sheraton hotel in New Castle would be used as an…
New Castle County is directing a portion of its CARES Act funding toward organizations fighting food insecurity. County officials joined nonprofit leaders…
New Castle County council voted this week to distribute more than $6 million to municipalities and fire companies to fight the coronavirus. It also…
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer’s plan to use federal COVID-19 relief funds for so-called “hero’s pay” for some first responders is meeting…
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer plans to give first responders “Hero’s Pay” out of federal CARES Act funds. The county police union claims the…
New Castle County is seeking to allocate millions in federal coronavirus relief funds with less oversight from County Council. That makes some Council…
Unemployment insurance, small business loans and the CARES Act were among the issues Sen. Chris Coons discussed with members of the New Castle County…
Delaware will receive close to $7 million in grants under the coronavirus relief bill signed by the President late last month. But it will be weeks until…