-
The Environmental Protection Agency announced last week a decision not to ban the pesticide chlorpyrifos despite petitions from public interest groups and…
-
DowDuPont is expressing disappointment with a recent European Union court decision on genetically modified food.The EU Court of Justice ruled that new…
-
First State farmers are weighing in on planned measures to blunt the financial impact of President Donald Trump’s trade war.The U.S. Department of…
-
Surveys from the U.S. Department of Agriculture predict Delaware’s principal crops, including corn and soybeans, will occupy more than 400,000 acres of…
-
Some First State Farmers are working sunup to sundown to harvest their corn crops before the next storm.The heavy rain at the end of September came at the…