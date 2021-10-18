-
Planners took the document that could guide changes to the 202 corridor in northern New Castle County to the public for a final look this week. The…
Two weeks ago, we looked at Concord Mall’s change in ownership and what that could mean for the North Wilmington shopping center.Now, new developments…
Regional planners updated the public last week on efforts to shape the future of the Route 202 corridor. The Concord Pike Corridor Master Plan being…
Concord Pike is a natural draw for shoppers and diners in North Wilmington.But anyone driving this stretch of the Route 202 corridor recently knows it’s…
The Delaware Department of Transportation is asking drivers to plan ahead to avoid paving of a portion of I-95 in Northern Delaware over the next…