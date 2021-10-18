Collins Seitz Jr.

-
Plans to give a former segregated school in Hockessin new life as a center for diversity and inclusion took a step forward Monday. New Castle County has…
-
Delaware’s Chief Justice is extending the judicial emergency for another 30 days — holding the state’s courts at Phase 2 of their reopening plan. The…
-
The chief justice of Delaware’s Supreme Court has extended the state’s Judicial Emergency for another 30 days in response to what he sees as a continued…
-
Delaware’s court system is coming to a near standstill as part of the state's COVID-19 response.Delaware’s Chief Justice ordered nearly all court…
-
The state Senate has approved the first African American justice to the Delaware Supreme Court.Associate Justice Collins Seitz is now Chief Justice of the…