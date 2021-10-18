-
Delawareans will hit the beaches to pick up trash this fall for the 32nd year in a row. DNREC has opened online volunteer registration for the Delaware…
More than 1,100 volunteers turned out for the 31st annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup hosted by DNREC in September. Officials say 2.7 tons of trash and…
The numbers are in for September’s Coastal CleanupThe 30th annual DNREC-sponsored Delaware Coastal Cleanup drew 1,567 volunteers. They collected 3.8 tons…
More than 23,000 pieces of food and beverage trash were scooped up along Delaware’s waterways and coastline during a September coastal cleanup. Hundreds…
State environmental officials are calling on volunteers to help scrub Delaware’s coastline next month.Secretary David Small and a group of volunteers…
About 1500 volunteers cleaned up nearly eight tons of trash from Delaware's coastlines in DNREC's annual cleanup last month. The state natural resources…