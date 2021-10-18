-
Every ten years, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) puts out new climate “normals.” The ones released Tuesday reinforce that…
Delaware is one step closer to finishing a plan to guide the low-lying state through the impacts of climate change. Officials are almost finished…
State environmental regulators sought input from the public this week as they craft a plan to mitigate and respond to climate change.The state’s climate…
Gov. Jack Markell (D-Delaware) voiced his support for the White House’s newly unveiled Clean Power Plan to cut carbon pollution on Monday. “We think…
Despite the sunny weather, First State residents may want to consider staying indoors over the next couple of days. “We have a lot of humidity that really…
Every now and then, you might hear of an unusual bird sighting. One example folks in Delmarva might be familiar with are the snowy owl sightings at the…