-
Siemens USA unveiled its new train facility in New Castle Wednesday, putting over a dozen people to work.The company hopes to add more jobs down the road.…
-
The George Read II House in Old New Castle joins 13 other such landmarks in the state. Governor-elect John Carney, Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and…
-
New Castle, Russ Smith says, “is a place sort of caught in time,” and that time was more than 200 years ago.Today, with one key construction project…
-
The City of New Castle has added new filtration equipment to the town’s water system.The upgrade removes dangerous chemicals from the town’s drinking…